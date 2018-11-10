KEYW (KEYW) Given “Hold” Rating at Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton reiterated their hold rating on shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) in a report issued on Friday.

“We note the company had a net book-to-bill of less than 1.0x due to the de-booking of several contracts including the flight services program in the period.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEYW. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised KEYW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised KEYW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on KEYW in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEYW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 628,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.77. KEYW has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. KEYW’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KEYW will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KEYW by 92.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 519,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KEYW by 16.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KEYW by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 88,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KEYW by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 187,673 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of KEYW by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,701,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

