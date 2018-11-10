Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KZR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,510. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $26.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

