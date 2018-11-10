Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.85 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.33.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.63. 161,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

