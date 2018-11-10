Kinross Gold (KGC) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Nov 10th, 2018

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report released on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $3.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Kinross Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

KGC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 14,953,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,140,013. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,476,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 488,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,122,219 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 6,193,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Analyst Recommendations for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

