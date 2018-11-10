Kion Group (KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.71 ($77.56).

KGX stock opened at €50.52 ($58.74) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

