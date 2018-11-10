KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

KLA-Tencor has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. KLA-Tencor has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA-Tencor to earn $9.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $75,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,387 shares of company stock worth $2,356,956. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

