Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)‘s stock had its “accumulate” rating restated by investment analysts at Bloom Burton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.15.

TSE GUD opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$7.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.81.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.130000001435583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

