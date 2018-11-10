Kobocoin Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Kobocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kobocoin has a market capitalization of $462,554.00 and $49.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.02534210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00613786 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020621 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Kobocoin Coin Profile

Kobocoin (CRYPTO:KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2014. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

Kobocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

