Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKB. equinet set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($92.67) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.00 ($87.21).

Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €42.72 ($49.67) on Wednesday. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a one year high of €74.25 ($86.34).

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

