Kopin (KOPN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 5106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 457.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 60,807 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 385,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,665,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 780,079 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/kopin-kopn-hits-new-52-week-low-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.