Kopin (KOPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 5106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,665,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 385,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 208,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 68,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kopin by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 60,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

