Kroger Co (KR) Stake Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,028 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5,574.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,969,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,478 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $154,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,831 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $41,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,485,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,865 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $377,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,559 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $28.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/kroger-co-kr-stake-lifted-by-winton-group-ltd.html.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.