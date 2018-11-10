Krystal Biotech Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (KRYS)

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report released on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.94). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2019 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $32.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of -0.81. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26).

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Krish S. Krishnan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

