Lake Street Capital Trims TechTarget (TTGT) Target Price to $26.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 770,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $563.47 million, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Don Hawk sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $282,488.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,908 shares of company stock worth $18,569,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 557,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 314,453 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 440,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

