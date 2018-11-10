Landec (LNDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNDC. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Landec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of LNDC opened at $14.31 on Friday. Landec has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $397.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 320,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Landec by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

