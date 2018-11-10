Laurentian Lowers CCL Industries (CCL.B) Price Target to C$71.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$52.77 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.00 and a 1 year high of C$71.32.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

