LEOcoin (LEO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bit-Z, Livecoin and TOPBTC. LEOcoin has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,407.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.03327596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.21 or 0.08719314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00816506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.01652229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00147909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.02057383 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00466729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00029070 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 110,100,629 coins and its circulating supply is 101,743,211 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

