LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Holdings Increased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 13.89. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $905.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.25.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.50 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

