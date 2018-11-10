Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of USA stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

