Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 9,565.99% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $82.07 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

