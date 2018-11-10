Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LBRDA. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $98.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,565.99%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 74.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after buying an additional 460,116 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 58.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

