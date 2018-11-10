Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spirent Communications (SPT)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

In other news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £252 ($329.28). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson bought 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £413.63 ($540.48). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 729 shares of company stock worth $91,523.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

