Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Glencore stock traded down GBX 14.10 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 303.90 ($3.97). 52,406,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

