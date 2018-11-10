Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.36). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $209.45 million during the quarter.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.3% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/lifetime-brands-lcut-sets-new-12-month-low-after-earnings-miss.html.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.