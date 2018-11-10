Lightwave Logic (LWLG) & Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Head to Head Survey

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lightwave Logic and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightwave Logic N/A -129.17% -112.47% Yield10 Bioscience -1,377.53% -101.61% -76.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightwave Logic and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightwave Logic N/A N/A -$5.74 million N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $940,000.00 15.33 -$9.39 million ($3.29) -0.44

Lightwave Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yield10 Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Lightwave Logic has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightwave Logic and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightwave Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.11%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Lightwave Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Lightwave Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yield10 Bioscience beats Lightwave Logic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc., a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Materials Development, and Prototype Device Design and Development. The Materials Development segment is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs. The Prototype Device Design and Development segment offers Electro-optic Modulators, which converts data from electric signals to optical signals that can then be transmitted over fiber-optic cables; and Polymer Photonic Integrated Circuits, a photonic device, which integrates various photonic functions on a single chip. The company is also developing the Ridge Waveguide modulator, a type of modulator that fabricates the waveguide within a layer of its electro-optic polymer systems. It intends to sells its products to electro-optic device manufacturers, such as telecommunications component and systems manufacturers, networking and switching suppliers, semiconductor and aerospace companies, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Third-order Nanotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lightwave Logic, Inc. in March 2008. Lightwave Logic, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

