Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,316,761 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 4,806,897 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Capital cut shares of Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lilis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Oneenergy Partners Operating, sold 6,940,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $34,009,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph C. Daches bought 30,000 shares of Lilis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 106,000 shares of company stock worth $399,800 and have sold 7,181,832 shares worth $35,189,197.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilis Energy during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lilis Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lilis Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 765,647 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its position in Lilis Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpaw Asset Management LP increased its position in Lilis Energy by 49.7% during the second quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP now owns 3,135,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LLEX opened at $2.70 on Friday. Lilis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/lilis-energy-inc-llex-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.