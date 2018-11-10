Linamar (LIMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by TD Securities in a report issued on Thursday.

LIMAF opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

