Line Corp (LN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Line from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LN. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Line by 14.5% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 3.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 367,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 484.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 91,309 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Line by 32.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LN traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $29.41. 56,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,348. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.91. Line has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.77 million during the quarter. Line had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Line will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

