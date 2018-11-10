Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $612,000 in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH opened at $106.43 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $612,000 in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/lisanti-capital-growth-llc-invests-612000-in-pra-health-sciences-inc-prah.html.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.