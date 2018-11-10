LiteBitcoin Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $11,222.00 and $7.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027600 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000414 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000343 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

