Littelfuse (LFUS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.50.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $163.43 and a twelve month high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Littelfuse news, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $79,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $78,025.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,681.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,436 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

