LivaNova (LIVN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, insider Douglas John Manko sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $250,273.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock worth $1,078,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 47.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

