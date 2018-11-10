LockTrip Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $939,264.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $939,264.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00027916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 283.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00028830 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003833 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

