Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 266,990 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3,275.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 266,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CSX by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 266,990 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-buys-266990-shares-of-csx-co-csx.html.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.