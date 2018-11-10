Lovesac (LOVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

LOVE stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 435,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $7,851,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $10,536,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $519,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $830,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

