LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Director Gary P. Kreider Sells 3,352 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Director Gary P. Kreider sold 3,352 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $15,586.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $123,359.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 213,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. LSI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

LYTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 113,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 418,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 195.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

