Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $8.69 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

