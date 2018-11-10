MannKind (MNKD) vs. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Head to Head Analysis

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MannKind has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MannKind and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $11.74 million 24.88 -$117.33 million ($1.16) -1.58 Amneal Pharmaceuticals $775.79 million 7.60 -$469.28 million $0.63 31.35

MannKind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amneal Pharmaceuticals. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -672.57% N/A -171.99% Amneal Pharmaceuticals -36.54% 6.62% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MannKind and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 1 0 1 0 2.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44

MannKind currently has a consensus price target of $2.59, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given MannKind’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MannKind is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats MannKind on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company has a licensing and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

