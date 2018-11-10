Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price fell 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 869,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,417,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/marathon-patent-group-mara-stock-price-down-12-6.html.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.