Markston International LLC Buys 452 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Markston International LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 468.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MED dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/markston-international-llc-buys-452-shares-of-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.