Marriott International Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share (MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Marriott International to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.93.

MAR opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

