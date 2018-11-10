Masonite International (DOOR) PT Set at $64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) received a $64.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOR. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of DOOR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,513. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,261.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lorch sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $878,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 229,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,630 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 119,195 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 206,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

