Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,306 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,078,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 147,008 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 863,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 114,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after acquiring an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 72.6% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of BSAC opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $591.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/massachusetts-financial-services-co-ma-sells-3306-shares-of-banco-santander-chile-bsac.html.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.