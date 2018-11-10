Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $152,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,472 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,330,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,136,000 after purchasing an additional 646,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,779,736,000 after purchasing an additional 452,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,428,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,990,000 after purchasing an additional 447,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $140.61 and a 12-month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.24.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

