MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.40

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.40 and last traded at C$12.26, with a volume of 2744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAV. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on MAV Beauty Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a report on Monday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc will post 0.610000036848982 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

