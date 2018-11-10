Maverick Chain Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $616,528.00 and approximately $29,750.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00249073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.91 or 0.10284425 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011175 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

