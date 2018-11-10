Maxim Group Analysts Give iPass (IPAS) a $5.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of iPass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of iPass in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ IPAS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,659. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.06. iPass has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 130,046.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iPass will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in iPass by 133.3% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iPass during the second quarter valued at $566,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iPass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,790,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iPass by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 262,210 shares during the last quarter.

About iPass

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

