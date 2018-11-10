Maxim Group Boosts Tableau Software (DATA) Price Target to $127.00

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $107.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Tableau Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on Tableau Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tableau Software to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on Tableau Software and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.27.

Tableau Software stock traded down $5.55 on Wednesday, hitting $114.11. 3,122,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tableau Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $332,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,166,007.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $9,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,735.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,674,095 over the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Signition LP grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,216 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

