MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MCBC from $28.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Get MCBC alerts:

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. MCBC has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $612.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MCBC had a return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. MCBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MCBC will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MCBC in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in MCBC in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in MCBC in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MCBC in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MCBC in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats and outboard boats in North America and internationally. The company's boats are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating. It also provides various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.