MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Position Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “$29.34” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

